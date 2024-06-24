Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.30. 1,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

