Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 777,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,185. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

