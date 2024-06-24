Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 777,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,185. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
