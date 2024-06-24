Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.31

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 4066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $671.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 752,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.