Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1934 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,021. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
