Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1934 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,021. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

