Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 192,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,778. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
