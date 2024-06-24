Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 192,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,778. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

