Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3064 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $310.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.