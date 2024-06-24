Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7615 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.96. 37,634,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,490,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

