Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7615 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %
Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.96. 37,634,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,490,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.
About Invesco QQQ
