Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

