InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BSSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

