Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Invesque Trading Down 17.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16.
About Invesque
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
