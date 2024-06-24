io.net Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.25 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, io.net has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $319.37 million and approximately $152.25 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About io.net

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 3.24556092 USD and is down -14.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $111,535,811.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

