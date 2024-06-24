IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.75 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. IOTA has a market cap of $589.53 million and $18.75 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001398 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

