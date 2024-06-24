Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,326.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,427 shares of company stock worth $5,673,162. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.09. 2,063,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,492. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

