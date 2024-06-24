Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVE traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.15. The company had a trading volume of 452,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,201. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

