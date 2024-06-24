iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.26

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 6089283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

