iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,772,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,828,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 91,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after buying an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 263,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $67.72. 1,608,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

