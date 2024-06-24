iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,442,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $545.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,390. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

