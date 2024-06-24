iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,125. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.