iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.70

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.70 and last traded at $83.88, with a volume of 3801095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

