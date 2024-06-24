iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 13,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $832,000. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 161,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,954,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,266,835. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

