iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.38

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.38 and last traded at $102.67, with a volume of 477640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 58,046.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 382,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,711,000 after buying an additional 381,948 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

