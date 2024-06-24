iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.81

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.81 and last traded at $105.38, with a volume of 127842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.55.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

