iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:XMV)

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE XMV traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.31. 1,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.56. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$35.61 and a twelve month high of C$42.32.

