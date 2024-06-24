iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.68

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.68 and last traded at $193.16, with a volume of 501787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.42.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 660.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

