iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $12,721,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.