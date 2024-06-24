iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.49

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.49 and last traded at $64.72, with a volume of 274222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

