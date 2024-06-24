Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $113.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

