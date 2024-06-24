Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Japan Gold Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

