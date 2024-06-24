Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,703,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,521,000 after buying an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $171,943,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

