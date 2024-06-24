Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,943,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after buying an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,748,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $107.97 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

