Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.33% from the company’s current price.

THG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 62.75 ($0.80). 4,125,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.32. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.30 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.25 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £834.58 million, a P/E ratio of -330.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, insider Helen Jones acquired 30,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($23,975.64). In related news, insider Helen Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($23,975.64). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($253,710.52). 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

