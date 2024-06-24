Jefferies Financial Group Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$19.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.32.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$16.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

