Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $213.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

