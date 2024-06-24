JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.56

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 32453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 100,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 83,988 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 73,103 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $440,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.