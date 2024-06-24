Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

About Jubilee Metals Group

JLP stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The stock had a trading volume of 8,257,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £211.58 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.45.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

