Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
