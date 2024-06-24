Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Kaltura Price Performance

Kaltura stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

