Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.44. 658,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,821. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.