Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $90,847,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $117.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

