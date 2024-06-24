Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

