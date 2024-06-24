Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $267.81. 2,225,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.