KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.63.

KB Home Trading Up 0.8 %

KB Home Increases Dividend

KBH opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

