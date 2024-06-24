Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

