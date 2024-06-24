LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.43.
TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LendingTree Price Performance
Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $526.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $52.76.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.