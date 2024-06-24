Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Receives $468.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $468.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $442.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

