Lista DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $255.99 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $160.95 million and approximately $255.99 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.56555943 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $78,358,295.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

