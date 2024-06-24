Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $248,139,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,384,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after buying an additional 298,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,783. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

