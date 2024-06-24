Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 11,065 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 322,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

