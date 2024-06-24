Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 335.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,051,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,650,000 after purchasing an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.07. The stock had a trading volume of 658,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,464. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

