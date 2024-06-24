Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 457.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.93. 3,624,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. The company has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

