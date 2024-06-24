Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 17,816 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 217.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

USB stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.65. 3,942,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

